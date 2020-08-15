Most read
- Anonymous Gift Assists In Movie Experience at Keith-Albee
- Aug. 17 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Marshall, Yeager Airport Break Ground for University's Bill Noe Flight School; Facility to Open In Fall 2021
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- LEGAL: Government's PACER Fees Are Too High, Federal Circuit Says
- PULLMAN SQUARE RETRO:Construction, VIP Party, Opening Marquee Cinemas in Nov 2004
- Marshall medical student earns infectious disease research award
- Secretary of State Announces Launch of Absentee Process for 2020 General Election
Autumn Life Writing Class to launch online through Marshall University
More than 60 books have been published to date by LWC alumni. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford.
Recent titles include “Abby Girl and Other True Stories” by Mark Breeding of Ashland, Kentucky; “Daughter of Life’s Longing,” by Rexanna Ross Shumaker of Ona; and “Just Around the Corner: A Memoir” by former Russell H.S. head football coach Ivan McGlone.
Genres represented by the alumni include novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.
The instructor holds an M.S. in journalism from Columbia University, is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, and has himself authored or co-authored six nonfiction books. He is also a regular weekly editorial-page columnist for the Herald-Dispatch.
Fee for the class is $205. To enroll, please phone Elizabeth Appell Sheets, MU Continual Learning, at 304-696-2285, or e-mail appell1@marshall.edu. For further information or to pose questions, call Grace at 304-617-1292 or e-mail him at publishersplace@gmail.com.