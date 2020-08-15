Autumn Life Writing Class to launch online through Marshall University

The Fall 2020 class will take place online, on Tuesday evenings beginning Sept. 8, from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. for ten straight weeks. It is limited to 12 participants.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Area residents thinking about writing a book based on life experiences are invited to enroll in the 65th edition of the Life Writing Class, developed and led since 2001 by author and book editor Dr. John Patrick Grace. The class is now under the auspices of Marshall University Continual Learning.

More than 60 books have been published to date by LWC alumni. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford.

Recent titles include “Abby Girl and Other True Stories” by Mark Breeding of Ashland, Kentucky; “Daughter of Life’s Longing,” by Rexanna Ross Shumaker of Ona; and “Just Around the Corner: A Memoir” by former Russell H.S. head football coach Ivan McGlone.

Genres represented by the alumni include novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.

The instructor holds an M.S. in journalism from Columbia University, is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, and has himself authored or co-authored six nonfiction books. He is also a regular weekly editorial-page columnist for the Herald-Dispatch.

Fee for the class is $205. To enroll, please phone Elizabeth Appell Sheets, MU Continual Learning, at 304-696-2285, or e-mail appell1@marshall.edu. For further information or to pose questions, call Grace at 304-617-1292 or e-mail him at publishersplace@gmail.com.