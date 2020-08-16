Marquee Cinemas has announced they will resume showing films Friday, August 21, after a hiatus traced to studios not releasing new movies. Although cinemas face social distancing challenges, their modifications are far less to bars.

People don't generally hang around after the end credits roll. If you're a "purist" like me, I tend to watch most of the credits. You may not find anyone you know, but you will appreciate the diversity of artisans that come together to put a film on the big screen.

Chains such as Cinemark and Regal will likely to follow suit on Aug. 28.

Although cinemas have voluntarily tolerated the closures, many are advocating for stimulus funds to cover months of empty auditoriums and rent , utilities and taxes pilling up. The National Association of Theatre Owners have joined lobbying efforts for Congress to provide stimulus funds.

Interestingly, no COVID infections have emerged attributed distinctly to cinemas. The cut-off of new materials caused most to go dark, even after re-opening in July utilizing blockbusters from past years. But as the dates for "Tenant" and others moved backward, the supply of "classics" that would draw a crowd flattened.

Ironically, drive in revivals are a bright spot in the "virus Summer." Owners have learned that patrons will still "sell out" the reduced capacity outdoor cinemas.

A few have been reopened and others have been created impromptu with an inflatable screen. Some have prospered with a blend of horror films, flashbacks, and occasional independent options that seldom pay outdoors.

"Unhinged," "Words on Bathroom Walls, ande "Inception" will be three of the movies at Marquee.

Cinemark and Regal reopen on August 28 with a mixture of new movies plus comeback/flashback classics. Most of the blockbuster classics played regionally at Marquee during its early summer trial opening. They eventually shut their doors for lack of new product.

The New Mutants follows on August 28 and Tenet Sept 3. Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do it is scheduled for Sept. 11, The King's Men Sept. 18, and Wonder Woman 1984 on Oct. 2,

Dates remain tentative dependent upon the virus. Studios have decided to , if necessary, modify "wide" and "limited" patterns to areas where the pandemic is under control. No COVID cases have been reported originating from indoor theatres or outdoor drive ins.