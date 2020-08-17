Marshall Health adds gastroenterologist, infectious disease specialist and internist

Ghavimi, a fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She manages diverse patients with a broad range of digestive diseases with compassionate, comprehensive care. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

With three years of independent practice as a rural family physician along with vast training in gastroenterology and hepatology, Ghavimi is skilled in performing colonoscopies, endoscopies, capsule endoscopies, manometry, PH testing including Bravo and molecular testing for the prevention of colorectal cancer. She also specializes in hemorrhoid banding, flexible sigmoidoscopy and paracentesis.

Ghavimi earned her medical degree from Shahid Beheshti University School of Medicine in Tehran, Iran. She completed her internal medicine residency at Howard University in Washington, D.C., followed by a gastroenterology/hepatology fellowship at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey.

Awadh, a fellowship-trained infectious disease specialist, has also been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the school of medicine. His clinical interests include providing evaluation, treatment and follow-up care for patients with infectious diseases and immunology disorders. He also assists in managing community-based epidemiology and infection control.

He received his medical degree from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. He finished his internal medicine residency at Marshall’s school of medicine, followed by an infectious disease fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas.

Parkins, an internist, has also been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the school of medicine. He specializes in primary care. He sees patients at Marshall Internal Medicine’s walk-in clinic and provides inpatient care at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

He is a graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He completed his internal medicine residency at Marshall’s school of medicine.

All of them have hospital privileges at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Ghavimi and Awadh are accepting new patients at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th St. in Huntington. For appointments or referrals, please call 304-691-1000