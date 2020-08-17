Dampier Named Interim Dean of College of Engineering and Computer Sciences

Huntington — Dr. David A. Dampier, associate dean for research and a professor of computer science at Marshall University, has been named interim dean of the university’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. Dampier replaces Dr. Wael Zatar, who has stepped down and will return to a faculty position in the college.

Dr. Jaime R. Taylor, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said the university plans to conduct a national search for a permanent dean.

Prior to joining Marshall in July 2019, Dampier was the chairman of the Department of Information Systems and Cyber Security at the University of Texas at San Antonio and founding director of the Distributed Analytics and Security Institute at Mississippi State University. He has 70 peer reviewed publications and more than $50 million in external funding.

Before academia, he spent 20 years as an Army automation officer. He has a Ph.D. in computer science from the Naval Postgraduate School. His research interests include cyber security, digital forensics and applications of software engineering.



