Marshall welcomes Congresswoman Miller for campus tour to see COVID-19 preparations

Marshall University hosted Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) today for a campus tour to review the university’s implementation of COVID-19 precautions for the fall semester.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure our students, faculty and staff are in an environment that is as safe as possible in the face of an evolving pandemic,” Gilbert said. “We were happy to share our preparations and explain the university’s COVID-19 plan to the congresswoman.”

Following a tour of two academic buildings, the Memorial Student Center, and a freshman residence hall, both Gilbert and Miller delivered comments to media.

“I am impressed by all the steps Marshall University has taken to get students back into the classroom safely,” Miller said. “It is crucial that we prepare our future workforce with the proper education they need to keep West Virginia competitive.”

Marshall University officially begins its fall term Monday, August 24.