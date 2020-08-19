Marquee Pullman Announces Friday Reopening Schedule

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 09:35 Updated 8 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Pullman Announces Friday Reopening Schedule

New movies finally venture outward after studios determine that a "regional" release pattern based on COVID infections would not deprive fans in relatively "clear" states.

However, the pattern alters allowing some films to open across the pond before the U.S. since their infection rate is lower.

Although New York and Los Angeles remain closed, bars and the reopening of colleges/schools, NOT CINEMAS, continue to propel infections. Churches have endured the same issue in some areas. In New Jersey cinema owners were denied a preliminary injunction allowing them to open since citizens are allowed in person worship. Religion and Artistic expression are both First Amendment activities, although the cinema owners don't necessarily hold a winning Trump card since the studios refuse to release upscale, blockbuster releases. 

This week , Unhinged, Inception, and Words on Bathroom Walls will be "first run" with an assortment of flashbacks and interrupted Cornovirus titles like " Trolls," "Bloodshot," and " Invisible Man," and popular Flashbacks like "Grease" and "Harry Potter.

 

Poster of InceptionTRAILER ▶

INCEPTION      PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 28 min.   Dom Cobb is a skilled thief, the absolute best in the dangerous art of extraction, stealing valuable secrets from deep within the subconscious during the dream state when the mind is at its most vulnerable

CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Michael Caine, Lukas Haas

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Alcohol Use; Frightening Images; Language; Substance Abuse; Violence4:30PM5:00PM8:15PM8:45PM

Poster of UnhingedTRAILER ▶

UNHINGED  R

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.   Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy.

CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust

DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout3:00PM3:30PM4:00PM4:30PM5:30PM6:00PM6:30PM7:00PM8:00PM8:30PM9:00PM9:30PM

Poster of Words On Bathroom WallsTRAILER ▶

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS PG-13

Drama
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins

DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal   The story of Adam, who appears to be your typical young adult pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school.

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM

Poster of Trolls World TourTRAILER ▶

TROLLS WORLD TOUR PG

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos

DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM


Poster of BloodshotTRAILER ▶

BLOODSHOTPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce

DIRECTOR
David S. F. Wilson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material6:25PM9:35PM

Poster of The Invisible ManTRAILER ▶

THE INVISIBLE MAN R

Suspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer

DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence3:10PM6:10PM9:20PM

Poster of Sonic The HedgehogTRAILER ▶

SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPG

Animation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally

DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor3:20PM6:20PM9:50PM

Poster of Bad Boys For LifeTRAILER ▶

BAD BOYS FOR LIFER

Action/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

DIRECTOR
Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM


Poster of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's StoneTRAILER ▶

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONEPG

Family/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw

DIRECTOR
Chris Columbus

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Scary Images4:05PM7:25PM

Poster of The GooniesTRAILER ▶

THE GOONIESPG

Action/Adventure/Family/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green

DIRECTOR
Richard Donner

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images5:10PM8:20PM

Poster of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (RaiTRAILER ▶

INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (RAIPG

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina, Wolf Kahler, Anthony Higgins

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence3:55PM6:45PM9:40PM

Poster of GreaseTRAILER ▶

GREASEPG

Comedy/Musical/Romance
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Barry Pearl, Michael Tucci, Kelly Ward, Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly, Dinah Manoff

DIRECTOR
Randal Kleiser

MORE INFORMATION ►
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus