Marquee Pullman Announces Friday Reopening Schedule

Although New York and Los Angeles remain closed, bars and the reopening of colleges/schools, NOT CINEMAS, continue to propel infections. Churches have endured the same issue in some areas. In New Jersey cinema owners were denied a preliminary injunction allowing them to open since citizens are allowed in person worship. Religion and Artistic expression are both First Amendment activities, although the cinema owners don't necessarily hold a winning Trump card since the studios refuse to release upscale, blockbuster releases.
This week , Unhinged, Inception, and Words on Bathroom Walls will be "first run" with an assortment of flashbacks and interrupted Cornovirus titles like " Trolls," "Bloodshot," and " Invisible Man," and popular Flashbacks like "Grease" and "Harry Potter.
TRAILER ▶
INCEPTION PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 28 min. Dom Cobb is a skilled thief, the absolute best in the dangerous art of extraction, stealing valuable secrets from deep within the subconscious during the dream state when the mind is at its most vulnerable
CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Michael Caine, Lukas Haas
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Alcohol Use; Frightening Images; Language; Substance Abuse; Violence4:30PM5:00PM8:15PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
UNHINGED RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min. Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy.
CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust
DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout3:00PM3:30PM4:00PM4:30PM5:30PM6:00PM6:30PM7:00PM8:00PM8:30PM9:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS PG-13Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins
DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal The story of Adam, who appears to be your typical young adult pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school.
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
TROLLS WORLD TOUR PGAnimation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos
DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
BLOODSHOTPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce
DIRECTOR
David S. F. Wilson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material6:25PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE INVISIBLE MAN RSuspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer
DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence3:10PM6:10PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPGAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor3:20PM6:20PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
BAD BOYS FOR LIFERAction/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton
DIRECTOR
Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONEPGFamily/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw
DIRECTOR
Chris Columbus
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Scary Images4:05PM7:25PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GOONIESPGAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green
DIRECTOR
Richard Donner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images5:10PM8:20PM
TRAILER ▶
INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (RAIPGAction/Adventure
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina, Wolf Kahler, Anthony Higgins
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence3:55PM6:45PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
GREASEPGComedy/Musical/Romance
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Barry Pearl, Michael Tucci, Kelly Ward, Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly, Dinah Manoff
DIRECTOR
Randal Kleiser
MORE INFORMATION ►