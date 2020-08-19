Marquee Pullman Announces Friday Reopening Schedule

New movies finally venture outward after studios determine that a "regional" release pattern based on COVID infections would not deprive fans in relatively "clear" states.

However, the pattern alters allowing some films to open across the pond before the U.S. since their infection rate is lower.

Although New York and Los Angeles remain closed, bars and the reopening of colleges/schools, NOT CINEMAS, continue to propel infections. Churches have endured the same issue in some areas. In New Jersey cinema owners were denied a preliminary injunction allowing them to open since citizens are allowed in person worship. Religion and Artistic expression are both First Amendment activities, although the cinema owners don't necessarily hold a winning Trump card since the studios refuse to release upscale, blockbuster releases.

This week , Unhinged, Inception, and Words on Bathroom Walls will be "first run" with an assortment of flashbacks and interrupted Cornovirus titles like " Trolls," "Bloodshot," and " Invisible Man," and popular Flashbacks like "Grease" and "Harry Potter.

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 28 min.Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Michael Caine, Lukas HaasChristopher NolanSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 30 min.Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy FaustDerrick BorteDrama1 hr. 51 min.Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton GogginsThor FreudenthalAnimation1 hr. 34 min.Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony RamosWalt DohrnAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 49 min.Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy PearceDavid S. F. WilsonSuspense/Thriller, Horror2 hr. 05 min.Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet DyerLeigh WhannellAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure1 hr. 40 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam PallyJeff FowlerAction/Adventure/Comedy2 hr. 03 min.Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles MeltonAdil El Arbi, Bilall FallahFamily/Action/Adventure2 hr. 33 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Griffiths, Fiona ShawChris ColumbusAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri GreenRichard DonnerAction/Adventure1 hr. 45 min.Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina, Wolf Kahler, Anthony HigginsSteven SpielbergComedy/Musical/Romance1 hr. 50 min.John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Barry Pearl, Michael Tucci, Kelly Ward, Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly, Dinah ManoffRandal Kleiser