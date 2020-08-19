Most read
- Marquee Pullman Announces Friday Reopening Schedule
- Ona Man Sentenced for Defrauding Church
- Green Apple e-cigarette Flavorant Triggers Reward-Related Behavior in the Brain
- Marshall Health Adds Gastroenterologist, Infectious Disease Specialist and Internist
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- Dampier Named Interim Dean of College of Engineering and Computer Sciences
- New Movies Return to Huntington and Select Cities
With Broadway on Hiatus, TBN Premieres Smash Hit Theater Production of 'JONAH' in Exclusive Broadcast Debut
Filmed in front of a live audience, JONAH has been seen by more than two million people on stage, and is scheduled for a one-night-only event on TBN.
Based on the well-known Bible story, the fascinating Sight & Sound Theatres production follows the Old Testament prophet Jonah as he runs away from a special assignment God has given him. After a series of wild adventures involving a seaport called Joppa, a huge boat, and a terrible storm, Jonah finds himself in the belly of a giant fish. But that's not the end. It's here that God teaches Jonah how to receive grace and extend mercy—even to his archenemy, Nineveh.
Families are invited to experience this original state-of-the-art production of JONAH in its special worldwide television debut exclusively on TBN Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. central, and on-demand through the TBN app, August 21-23 only. CLICK HERE to download the TBN app for Apple or Android devices.
TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQJrWc0GVV4&feature=youtu.be