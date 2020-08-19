Federal Jury Convicts Cabell County Man on Drug and Gun Charges

Steven McCallister, 47, of Barboursville, was convicted of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being felon in possession of a firearm.

“This is a significant victory for the people of West Virginia and the City of Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “McCallister was found guilty on all counts in near record time because the evidence was so overwhelming. Defendant by defendant, case by case, matter by matter, we are taking back the streets from the drug dealers and poison peddlers and returning them to our good citizens.”

On June 12, 2019, agents with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) arranged a controlled buy of 50 grams of heroin from McCallister through a confidential informant (CI). The controlled buy was conducted at McCallister’s residence at 224 Carper Lane in Barboursville. Following the controlled buy, MDENT agents, along with members of the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, executed a search warrant at the residence and discovered over a kilogram of fentanyl/heroin mix. They also discovered a loaded .357 handgun in McCallister’s bedroom where part of the fentanyl was located along with a large amount of cash.

McCallister was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing the firearm. In addition, the jury found him guilty of possessing that firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

The investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the West Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorneys Greg McVey and Joseph Adams prosecuted the case before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

McCallister faces a minimum of 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on December 7, 2020.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:19-cr-00153