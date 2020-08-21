MU physical therapy to offer Early Assurance Program for high school students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Doctor of Physical Therapy (D.P.T.) Early Assurance Program has been established for high school seniors who are eligible to apply for conditional acceptance to the D.P.T. program. Successful applicants will have a guaranteed seat, pending achievement of all undergraduate requirements and earning a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University.

Marshall is one of only 35 DPT programs in the country to offer an early assurance pathway, according to Dr. Scott Davis, chair of the university’s physical therapy program.

“Once they’ve been accepted, the early assurance program (EAP) will offer high-achieving high school students peace of mind, knowing that they have a seat in the D.P.T. program waiting for them upon graduation. It will also streamline the admissions process by bypassing the GRE and CASPer examinations.”

Davis said students starting at Marshall as freshmen in 2021 will be eligible to apply. He noted the EAP will allow applicants to engage with physical therapy faculty early in their undergraduate course of study.

“This program will be open to in-state and out-of-state students, and successful applicants who maintain satisfactory performance throughout their undergraduate education will have a guaranteed seat in our School of Physical Therapy upon graduation. We hope this program will attract both resident and non-resident students to a variety of the university’s undergraduate majors such as exercise science, biomechanics, health sciences, biology and many more.”

To qualify for admission, students must have a minimum composite ACT of 25 or SAT composite score of 1200; a cumulative high school GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale; and two letters of recommendation from high school teachers in STEM-related courses. They will also complete an on-campus interview in January 2022 with the D.P.T. Admissions Committee.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply between June 28, 2021, and November 1, 2021, through the website found at https://www.marshall.edu/physical-therapy/dpt-early-assurance-program/.