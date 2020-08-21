Suspect Wanted in Huntington Hookah Bar Shooting Arrested in Detroit

Kymonie Desean Davis, of Detroit, was arrested Friday, Aug. 21, in Michigan by U.S. Marshals with the Eastern District of Michigan on charges stemming from a shooting that occurred Jan. 1, 2020, at Kulture Hookah Bar, 1113 4th Ave., in Huntington.

Davis has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition. No other information is available at this time.

