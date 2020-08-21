Suspect Wanted in Huntington Hookah Bar Shooting Arrested in Detroit

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, August 21, 2020 - 19:52 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Suspect Wanted in Huntington Hookah Bar Shooting Arrested in Detroit
Kymonie Desean Davis, of Detroit, was arrested Friday, Aug. 21, in Michigan by U.S. Marshals with the Eastern District of Michigan on charges stemming from a shooting that occurred Jan. 1, 2020, at Kulture Hookah Bar, 1113 4th Ave., in Huntington.
Davis has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.   No other information is available at this time.    
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus