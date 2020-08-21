Most read
Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys recognized by Chambers USA®
The rankings note about the firm: “Statewide practice based in Huntington and Clarksburg covering product liability, medical malpractice and insurance litigation. Particularly active on tort defense and bad faith matters in the insurance arena. Additionally maintains a strong labor and employment litigation team with expertise in wrongful discharge claims.”
In addition to the praise for the firm, the publication goes on to note “Thomas Scarr works on an array of litigation, including white-collar crime cases. He has a breadth of experience that is impressive.” Additionally, “Lee Murray Hall is particularly skilled in handling insurance litigation. Interviewees highlight her as “an outstanding lawyer.””
The London-based publishers of the Chambers USA 2020 conduct comprehensive annual research, including in-depth interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients, as they seek to assess the reputations and expertise of business lawyers from across the country. Rankings are assessed on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service,
commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by the client. The complete methodology can be viewed at https://chambers.com/research/methodology
Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, provides representation in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, backed by more than 90 years of legal experience. Clients can find attorneys dedicated to quality, detail-oriented representation in business and commercial law; wills, trusts and estates; litigation; and labor and employment law.