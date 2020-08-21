The IRS Extends Deadline to Ensure People with Children Receive $500 Economic Impact Payments

The IRS has extended its deadline to September 30, 2020, for people to provide information to the IRS using its Non-Filer Tool at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here . People should do this if they:

· receive Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability benefits, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments;

· did not file a 2019 or 2018 tax return;

· have a qualifying child under age 17; and

· did not already enter information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool for themselves and at least one child.

If someone already entered information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool before, and even after, the IRS’ previously announced deadlines (April 22 if receiving Social Security; May 5 if receiving SSI) they do not need to do anything. The IRS will automatically make an EIP payment in October 2020 based on the information provided to them.

Read the IRS’ August 14 press release at www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-takes-new-steps-to-ensure-people-with-children-... for more information.

For other Social Security information, please visit the agency’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/.

