Most read
- Finally, Wonder Woman, No Time to Die, Black Widow on Screen
- Suspect Wanted in Huntington Hookah Bar Shooting Arrested in Detroit
- Ona Man Sentenced for Defrauding Church
- With Broadway on Hiatus, TBN Premieres Smash Hit Theater Production of 'JONAH' in Exclusive Broadcast Debut
- Marquee Pullman Announces Friday Reopening Schedule
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
The IRS Extends Deadline to Ensure People with Children Receive $500 Economic Impact Payments
· receive Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability benefits, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments;
· did not file a 2019 or 2018 tax return;
· have a qualifying child under age 17; and
· did not already enter information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool for themselves and at least one child.
If someone already entered information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool before, and even after, the IRS’ previously announced deadlines (April 22 if receiving Social Security; May 5 if receiving SSI) they do not need to do anything. The IRS will automatically make an EIP payment in October 2020 based on the information provided to them.
Read the IRS’ August 14 press release at www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-takes-new-steps-to-ensure-people-with-children-... for more information.
For other Social Security information, please visit the agency’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/.
To get more Social Security news, follow the Press Office on Twitter @SSAPress.