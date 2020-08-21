Attorney General Morrisey Urges Caution with Public Wi-Fi

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey advised college students and countless others turning to public Wi-Fi to know the risks so they do not compromise their sensitive, personal, identifiable information.

Many college students opt for a change of scenery and frequent coffee houses, libraries or bookstores to work on assignments.

“The Internet and public Wi-Fi can open endless opportunities,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It certainly can make college research much easier. However, students must use public Wi-Fi with great caution and diligent care so as to protect their personal identifiable information from hackers and con artists.”

Students should make sure any web address starts with https://, which verifies a secure connection. Consumers should also avoid clicking on unfamiliar links. Such links could contain malware that infect the computer.

Additionally, students should avoid accessing banking records or conducting any financial transactions on public Wi-Fi networks.

