MIKEY JOE 25 - NEW HOPE

by Tracy Renee Lee

With 2020 being the worst year ever in most living adult’s lives, we have finally found new hope in our family. Our daughter is expecting a new arrival. My husband and I could not be happier for her.

Two years ago, our daughter lost our sweet grandson, Mikey Joe, while living in Hawaii. The loss was devastating to our family and remains ever painful in our hearts. Of course, as with all pregnancies, there are concerns. However, with this pregnancy, the pregnancy following one of loss, the concern is heightened.

We worry about her health, the baby’s health, the anticipation felt by our son-in-law and grandchildren, what affect COVID-19 might impose, and the statistics of repeat miscarriage. We hope that complications will not surface.

We are praying for a healthy delivery.

Do Children Worry

When their brother passed, my granddaughter was about sixteen months old, and my grandson was only three. Now that their mother is expecting, my grandson is five, and my granddaughter is three.

My grandchildren are very concerned about their mother and the baby’s health. They bring her food and ask her to sit down and eat so that the baby will be healthy. They bring her glasses of water because they do not want the baby to become dehydrated. They are cautious not to bump her tummy and insist that she rest from household chores.

Their concern is genuine and foremost in their minds.

They do not want their new sibling to experience death as did their brother, Mikey Joe. They do not want their mother to be devastated with another loss as she was two years ago. Rather, they yearn to meet, hold, and kiss their new baby as they grow up loving and enjoying each other.

Extended Family Concerns

Their concerns are also my concerns. I know that my daughter, as well as the rest our family, would be devastated if she were to lose another child. I also know that with her history, the possibility of another miscarriage is heightened. That frightens me.

Although my daughter is only five weeks along, she and her husband have proudly announced their anticipated arrival. With Mikey Joe, they held her joyous condition in secret for a big reveal event. Unfortunately, the day they revealed her pregnancy was also the day my grandson's life was lost. The devastation of losing her son was compounded by the fact that she had not built a support structure of family and friends for her time of need.

While being induced for silent delivery, my daughter was informing gleeful well-wishers that she was in the midst of crisis. She and my son-in-law had to post a death announcement the same day they posted their reveal announcement. The day was horrifying for all of us, but most of all, for my daughter and son-in-law as they faced the reality of delivering a lifeless son and leaving the hospital with empty arms.

I will never forget the pain that I suffered that day. That pain continues to tear my heart out of my chest. Witnessing the loss of my beloved grandson, and the anguish of his parents, nearly caused my own death. I hope we do not experience such an event ever again.

My daughter will do all that she can to ensure the health and safety of our tiny grandchild shielded within her womb. Her husband and children will do the same. My husband and I are praying for them during this most blessed and delicate time of life.

New Hope

Our hope is renewed with the glorious news that our family is growing. We are blessed indeed beyond our prayerful pleas. Please join us in prayer as our great nation struggles for peace, civility, and the return of citizenry sanity; the world at large as it struggles for economic and health recovery; my sweet daughter and son-in-law as they face the fears and risks of pregnancy after miscarriage; and my young grandchildren as they suffer their worries for the healthy delivery of their new sibling.

Dearest Father above,

The world needs glorious hope, respectful hearts, acts of kindness, and divine intervention. Bless us with Thy presence and preserve us from the evil destruction engulfing our surroundings.

For these and all other blessing in which we stand in need, in the name of Thy beloved Son, Jesus Christ, I humbly and most fervently pray. Amen.

My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, and co-founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award.

It is my life's work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on.

For additional encouragement, read other articles or watch video “Grief Briefs,” please go to my website at https://www.queencityfuneralhome.com/pushing-up-daisies-blog.

Please follow me on Instagram at "PushingUpDaisies_TracyLee".