EFWV Virtual Support Group Thu. August 27 @ 7pm

Join a group that would be a great place to talk to others about your epilepsy journey or talk to other caregivers or loved ones of a person with epilepsy. Each attendee has said the group have been very beneficial so far and we would love to have you join!!





Sign up for the WV Virtual Support Group meeting on Thursday, August 27 at 7pm on Zoom. Register in advance for this meeting to get the Zoom link to attend: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0odOuhqTMuGdfP-gR9K_jwYqvPwPFd0Cqr





After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.



