Fans Permitted at MU Football Games Under Reduced Capacity Plan

Huntington – A plan submitted Tuesday by the Marshall University Athletic Department and approved by local, state and school health officials will allow for fans inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium this football season.

The plan comes with significant changes in order to follow social distancing guidelines and assure the health and safety of all spectators. Beginning with the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Eastern Kentucky, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines, Stadium capacity will be reduced. Season ticket holders seats will be relocated throughout the stadium.

All attendees are required to follow all safety protocols in place while in attendance. These include the wearing of masks, social distancing, queuing and signage. Properly worn masks are required at all times while inside the stadium.

Individuals who do not comply with any of the safety protocols in place will not be admitted to the venue. In addition, if an individual has been admitted and fails to follow these protocols, they may be required to leave the stadium.

Additionally, there will be no re-entry once inside the stadium and no tailgating, although tailgating could be revisited if guidelines are relaxed.

Below are pertinent questions and answers regarding the guidelines.

HOME SCHEDULE

Q: What is Marshall football's update home schedule for 2020?

A: Marshall has six home games in a 10-game regular season: Sept. 5 vs. Eastern Kentucky; Sept. 19 vs. Appalachian State; Oct. 3 vs. Rice; Oct. 24 vs. FAU; Nov. 14 vs. Middle Tennessee; Nov. 21 vs. Charlotte.

FAN ATTENDANCE/TICKETING

Q: Will there be reduced capacity at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in 2020?

A: Yes. Reduced capacity will limit attendance to season ticket holders, students, players' families and visiting fans, with the possibility of limited single-game tickets available.

Q: Will this mean my seat locations could be changed for the 2020 Football season?

A: Yes. Social distancing protocols for tickets and seating are as follows:

No groups larger than six tickets in one grouping while seated in the stands; While seated in the stands, the rows in front and behind you will remain empty; While seated in the stands, the two seats to the left and two seats to the right of your group will remain empty.

NEW SEAT LOCATIONS

Q: How can I find my new seat location?

A: Season ticket holders can find their seat locations online on HerdZone.com by logging into your account. Click My Account and then Order History. Under 2020 Football, you will see the EKU game. Once you click EKU, your new seat locations will be listed. You may also call 800-THE-HERD to find your new ticket locations.

TICKET DISTRIBUTION

Q: How will tickets be distributed?

A: Game tickets will be sent out digitally (on cell phones) and will be sent to season ticket holders via email on their phones five days prior to gameday. Cell phone tickets will be scanned at the entrance of the gate closest to the assigned seating area of the ticket holder. Paper tickets will only be issued in an emergency situation. For assistance with this, please call the Marshall Ticket Office at 800-THE-HERD or the Big Green Scholarship Foundation (for Big Green members) at 304-696-4661.

Q: When will I receive a hard copy of season tickets?

A: Season ticket holders will receive their game tickets in new locations via mobile delivery. Paper tickets will only be issued in emergency situations. More information on seating, digital tickets and the mobile delivery process is forthcoming.

SEASON TICKETS/SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Q: Can tickets still be purchased for the 2020 football season?

A: Yes. There could be additional, limited number of tickets available for purchase in the coming days on a single-game basis. Please call the Marshall Ticket Office or the Big Green to inquire about available tickets.

Q: Will there be on-field passes?

A: No. Per Conference USA policy, field access will be restricted to student-athletes, coaches, broadcast crews, credentialed photographers and event staff only.

Q: Will students be allowed to attend?

A: Yes. Students will be admitted to the student gate – Gate F – on a first-come, first-serve basis. Seating is limited. Students will go to Gate F and "tap in" with their ID. No ticket is required.

Q: Will season ticket holders be able to retain their 2019 seat location in 2021?

A: Yes.

FACE COVERING/SOCIAL DISTANCING

Q: Do I have to wear a mask while inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium?

A: Yes. A face covering – over-the-ear mask or gaiter – is required to be properly worn for all of those in attendance. No one will be allowed entry without a face covering. The mask must be worn AT ALL TIMES, including in spectator areas and the sky suites.

Q: What are the social distancing precautions that will be put in place once inside the stadium?

A: Social distancing guidelines will be followed on the concourse of Joan C. Edwards Stadium. There will be hand sanitizer stations and vendors will be removed from the concourse area to allow for space to stay six feet apart. The concourse will be marked for concession lines and restrooms will have one entry and exit point. Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the game. As mentioned, no groups larger than six tickets in one grouping while seated in the stands; While seated in the stands, the rows in front and behind you will remain empty; While seated in the stands, the two seats to the left and two seats to the right of your group will remain empty.

Q: Will elevators and stairwells be open?

A: Yes, elevator capacity will be limited to two individuals. If a family (living in the same household) is using an elevator, they may ride together. Cleaning personnel will be sanitizing the elevators prior to kickoff and throughout the game. Stairwells to the sky suites will be available. Cleaning personnel will clean handrails prior to kickoff and throughout the game.

TAILGATING/PARKING

Q: Will tailgating be permitted in the Big Green premium parking areas (West, East, Softball, "A," Church, Maple and Big Green Office lots?

A: No. Tailgating will not be allowed at this time, per state health officials. Parking lots will open two hours before kickoff. Fans are not allowed to loiter or assemble in the parking lot. Tailgating could be revisited throughout the season if guidelines are relaxed.

Q: Will Big Green members receive parking passes?

A: Big Green members who have purchased parking passes for the 2020 season will have their parking passes mailed to them by Friday, August 28.

STADIUM RE-ENTRY

Q: Can I leave the stadium after entry and get back in, as in past years?

A: No. There will be no stadium re-entry in 2020. Once fans enter the stadium, they are not permitted to leave the stadium and re-enter.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Q: How can I reach the Marshall Athletics Ticket Office?

A: The MU Ticket Office can be reached via email at herdtickets@marshall.edu or by calling 800-THE-HERD.

Q: How can I reach the Big Green Scholarship Foundation?

A: The Big Green can be reached via email at biggreen@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-4661.