Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy set for Wednesday, Aug. 26

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States on Wednesday, Aug. 26, with a motorcade of decorated vehicles.

The public is invited to participate. Online registration, along with further information about the motorcade parade, is available at https://fal.cn/39HF4

As of Tuesday morning, 57 vehicles were registered.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade will depart from the St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot at 2853 5th Ave. in Huntington at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Participants are urged to arrive before 3:30 p.m. through the 29th Street entrance to the parking lot. The first 50 cars to arrive will receive gift bags with car flags, sashes, buttons, and other items.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are urged to stay in their vehicles while they wait for the programming and motorcade to begin, and to wear masks if they must briefly step outside their vehicles for any reason.

The program will begin at 3:45 p.m. Those who have a smart phone or tablet with internet in their vehicles are invited to watch a 12-minute YouTube 19th Amendment video at https://youtu.be/s3Es9X_d134. The video features a message from Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration Chair Wendy Thomas, commentary by Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, and performances by Marshall University students.

The Toast to Tenacity will conclude the online program in the parking lot. The motorcade will proceed from the east end of the St. Mary’s Center for Education, driving north on 29th Street, then west on 3rd Avenue, south on 7th Street, east on 5th Avenue, north on 8th Street, and east on 4th Avenue. From there, traffic will be directed north on Hal Greer Boulevard to the Marshall parking lot on the northeast corner of Third Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard, where parade participants can remove the decorations from their cars.

Participants are asked not to throw objects from their vehicles during the motorcade.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy is being hosted by Marshall University in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, with support from the Drinko Academy and Marshall University’s Student Affairs, College of Arts and Media, School of Music, School of Theatre and Dance, Women’s and Gender Center, Women’s and Gender Studies, and the city of Huntington.