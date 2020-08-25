Marshall University hosting annual Herd Rally virtually Thursday

 Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 22:34 Updated 1 hour ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will kick off the school year with its annual Herd Rally at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27. The event, which is usually hosted at Pullman Square, will be hosted virtually through Marshall’s Facebook page.

 

Herd Rally is an opportunity to join the Marshall family for a celebration of Marshall pride. The event features Marshall Athletic appearances, friendly competitions, a showcase of the newest Herd gear from local retailers offering exclusive discounts, giveaways, a dance-off with Marco and a special announcement from the Alumni Association.

 

Before Virtual Herd Rally on Thursday, fans are invited to compete in challenges posted on Marshall University’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

 

Herd Rally is hosted by Marshall University and Kindred Communications. Reeves Kirtner, associate general manager of Kindred Communications, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

 

Community members are encouraged to RSVP by visiting Marshall University’s events tab on Facebook or through the link, www.facebook.com/events/706453933420817. For more information, please visit the Office of University Communications’ Virtual Herd Rally page at www.marshall.edu/ucomm/herdrally.

