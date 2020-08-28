New for Friday and Wednesday at Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square

Like all things impacted by the deadly cornovirus, the usual weekend schedule includes weekday evening "early access" screenings of "Tenet."

"Spiderman Far from Home " and "Spiderman Homecoming" will play as a double feature daily at 6 p.m.

New for Friday Aug 28

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe

NEW MUTANTS

An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.

TULSA

A biker's life is turned upside-down when he is united with the 9-year-old daughter he never knew existed.





RECCOMENDED

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS

The story of Adam, who appears to be your typical young adult pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school.

NEW FLASHBACK

HARRY POTTER AND DEADLY HALLOWS PART ONE

The war has begun and Voldemort's Death Eaters seize control of the Ministry of Magic and even Hogwarts, terrorizing and arresting anyone who might oppose them. But the one prize they still seek is the one most valuable to Voldemort: Harry Potter.

New Mon-Tues-Wed ADVANCE SCREENINGS

TRAILER ▶

TENET PG-13

Tenet is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.

Action/Adventure2 hr. 30 min.John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth BranaghChristopher Nolan

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

SCHEDULE AS OF FRIDAY AUG 28

BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC PG-13

THE NEW MUTANTS PG-13

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD PG

TULSA PG-13

UNHINGED R

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS PG-13

TROLLS WORLD TOUR PG

THE INVISIBLE MAN R

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PG

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 1 PG-13

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE PG

THE GOONIES PG

INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK ( PG

DOUBLE FEATURE

SPIDERMAN FAR FROM HOME AND HOMECOMING