New for Friday and Wednesday at Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square

"Spiderman Far from Home " and "Spiderman Homecoming" will play as a double feature daily at 6 p.m.
New for Friday Aug 28
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC
The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe
NEW MUTANTS
An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.
PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.
TULSA
A biker's life is turned upside-down when he is united with the 9-year-old daughter he never knew existed.
RECCOMENDED
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS
The story of Adam, who appears to be your typical young adult pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school.
NEW FLASHBACK
HARRY POTTER AND DEADLY HALLOWS PART ONE
The war has begun and Voldemort's Death Eaters seize control of the Ministry of Magic and even Hogwarts, terrorizing and arresting anyone who might oppose them. But the one prize they still seek is the one most valuable to Voldemort: Harry Potter.
New Mon-Tues-Wed ADVANCE SCREENINGS
TENET PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min. Tenet is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.
CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence 5:00PM7:00PM
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
SCHEDULE AS OF FRIDAY AUG 28
BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC PG-13Comedy/Musical
1 hr. 18 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William Sadler
DIRECTOR
Dean Parisot
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage4:30PM6:50PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
THE NEW MUTANTS PG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt
DIRECTOR
Josh Boone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence2:45PM3:15PM3:45PM4:15PM5:45PM6:15PM6:45PM7:15PM8:15PM8:45PM9:15PM 9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD PGComedy/Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie
DIRECTOR
Armando Iannucci
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Violence; Some Thematic Material3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
TULSA PG-13Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron Arnett
DIRECTOR
Scott Pryor, Gloria Stella
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Substance Abuse3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
UNHINGED RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust
DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout4:30PM7:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLSPG-13Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins
DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
TROLLS WORLD TOURPGAnimation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos
DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Mild Rude Humor3:35PM6:35PM9:00PM TRAILER ▶
THE INVISIBLE MANRSuspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer
DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence3:10PM6:10PM9:05PM TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPGAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor3:05PM6:05PM8:50PM TRAILER ▶
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 1PG-13SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure, Drama
2 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Bill Nighy, John Hurt, Rhys Ifans, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Imelda Staunton
DIRECTOR
David Yates
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC20; Frightening Images; Intense Action Violence; Some Sensuality4:20PM8:00PM TRAILER ▶
HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONEPGFamily/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw
DIRECTOR
Chris Columbus
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Scary Images4:05PM TRAILER ▶
THE GOONIESPGAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green
DIRECTOR
Richard Donner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images5:10PM8:20PM
TRAILER ▶
INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK ( PGAction/Adventure
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina, Wolf Kahler, Anthony Higgins
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence7:35PM
TRAILER ▶
DOUBLE FEATURE
SPIDERMAN FAR FROM HOME AND HOMECOMING
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Spiderman Double-Feature; Violence6:00PM