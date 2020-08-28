New for Friday and Wednesday at Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square

 Friday, August 28, 2020 - 01:02 Updated 1 day ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Like all things impacted by the deadly cornovirus, the usual weekend schedule includes weekday evening "early access" screenings of "Tenet." 

"Spiderman Far from Home " and  "Spiderman Homecoming" will play as a double feature daily at 6 p.m. 

New for Friday Aug  28

BILL & TED  FACE THE  MUSIC

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe

 

NEW MUTANTS

An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

 

PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.

 

TULSA

A biker's life is turned upside-down when he is united with the 9-year-old daughter he never knew existed.


RECCOMENDED

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS

The story of Adam, who appears to be your typical young adult pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school.

NEW FLASHBACK

HARRY POTTER AND DEADLY HALLOWS PART ONE

The war has begun and Voldemort's Death Eaters seize control of the Ministry of Magic and even Hogwarts, terrorizing and arresting anyone who might oppose them. But the one prize they still seek is the one most valuable to Voldemort: Harry Potter.

 

New Mon-Tues-Wed ADVANCE SCREENINGS

TENET   PG-13

TENET   PG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min. Tenet is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.

CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence   5:00PM7:00PM

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

SCHEDULE AS OF FRIDAY AUG 28

BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC   PG-13

Comedy/Musical
1 hr. 18 min.

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William Sadler

DIRECTOR
Dean Parisot

2DLanguage4:30PM6:50PM9:10PM


THE NEW MUTANTS   PG-13

THE NEW MUTANTS   PG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt

DIRECTOR
Josh Boone

2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence2:45PM3:15PM3:45PM4:15PM5:45PM6:15PM6:45PM7:15PM8:15PM8:45PM9:15PM   9:45PM
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD  PG

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD  PG

Comedy/Drama
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie

DIRECTOR
Armando Iannucci

2DBrief Violence; Some Thematic Material3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM


TULSA  PG-13

TULSA  PG-13

Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron Arnett

DIRECTOR
Scott Pryor, Gloria Stella

2DSome Thematic Material; Substance Abuse3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM

UNHINGED   R

UNHINGED   R

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy Faust

DIRECTOR
Derrick Borte

2DLanguage; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout4:30PM7:00PM9:30PM

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLSPG-13

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLSPG-13

Drama
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins

DIRECTOR
Thor Freudenthal

2DLanguage; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Thematic Material3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM

TROLLS WORLD TOURPG

TROLLS WORLD TOURPG

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos

DIRECTOR
Walt Dohrn

2DSome Mild Rude Humor3:35PM6:35PM9:00PM

THE INVISIBLE MANR

Suspense/Thriller, Horror
2 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer

DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell

2DLanguage; Strong Bloody Violence3:10PM6:10PM9:05PM

SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPG

Animation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally

DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler

2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor3:05PM6:05PM8:50PM

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 1PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure, Drama
2 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Bill Nighy, John Hurt, Rhys Ifans, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Imelda Staunton

DIRECTOR
David Yates

2DFBC20; Frightening Images; Intense Action Violence; Some Sensuality4:20PM8:00PM

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONEPG

Family/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw

DIRECTOR
Chris Columbus

2DBrief Mild Language; Scary Images4:05PM

THE GOONIESPG

Action/Adventure/Family/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green

DIRECTOR
Richard Donner

2DAction; Language; Mild Violence; Some Frightening Images5:10PM8:20PM

INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (   PG

INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (   PG

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina, Wolf Kahler, Anthony Higgins

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

2DAction; Mild Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence7:35PM

Poster of Double FeatureTRAILER ▶

DOUBLE FEATURE

SPIDERMAN FAR FROM HOME AND HOMECOMING 


2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Spiderman Double-Feature; Violence6:00PM

 

 

 

 

