Cabell County School Board Meets Sept. 1
The meeting is open to public attendance. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 108 761 496#. If you are attending the meeting via teleconference and wish to speak to the Board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meeting, please fill out the form at the following link at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the Regular Board meeting: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdNahEnSsniXPlDpjrDPYy54FRUOFpGR0tWREEzUzFWQ1VFMkcwS0M3Q0JLVy4u. You will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so that you may address Board members. The complete agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.