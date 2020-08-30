OPINION: Travis Holt - The Simple Things

I was raised in one of the poorest counties in Northwest Arkansas, where my ancestors settled in the 1850s, and scratched a living out of poor, rocky hillsides.

They raised their families, fought in the war, battled famine and drought and came out ahead, leaving their children small, improved farms. They taught them the joy of being independent, finding solace and comfort in hard work and a job well done, and the importance of passing these things to their children. They were proud, hard working toilers who expecting nothing from anyone save like treatment and despised government intervention into their affairs, much like most of the Southern mountaineers and settlers.

The NW corner of Arkansas was poor in money, but rich in character and natural resources. Here they would make their stand.

Holt is an independent farmer and historian in Arkansas