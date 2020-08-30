Most read
Thundering Herd’s Television Schedule Announced
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 21:41 Updated 4 sec ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Marshall will appear on Stadium three times: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 10 at WKU; 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 24 vs. Florida Atlantic and 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21 vs. Charlotte.
Marshall's game against Rice on Saturday, October 3 will be broadcast on either ESPN3 or ESPN+ at 2 p.m.
"We are extremely happy with this television schedule," said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. "The opportunity to see the Thundering Herd on national television so many times this season is certain to be a treat for our fans."
Earlier this week, it was announced that Marshall and Eastern Kentucky will square off on ESPN on Saturday, September 5.
2020 Marshall Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Saturday, September 5: EKU, 1 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, September 19: Appalachian State, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Saturday, October 3: Rice, 2 p.m., ESPN3/+
Saturday, October 10: at WKU, 7:30 p.m., Stadium
Saturday, October 17: at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, October 24: Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m., Stadium
Friday, October 30: at FIU, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, November 14: Middle Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, November 21: Charlotte, 12:30 p.m., Stadium