Marshall-East Carolina Game Postponed

Marshall Football's September 12 game at East Carolina has been postponed, due to the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state of North Carolina.

Both schools will make every effort to reschedule the game on a date that has yet to be determined. This will be the third time the contest has been rescheduled this year.

Marshall and East Carolina have been forever linked since the tragic crash of Southern Airways Flight 932 on Nov. 14, 1970, which claimed the lives of all 75 aboard following ECU's 17-14 home victory earlier that afternoon.

The events of the day were depicted in the 2006 Warner Bros. motion picture

starring Matthew McConaughey.

The two schools have met 15 times previously, with ECU winning 10.

One of Marshall's victories was a thrilling comeback win in the 2001 GMAC Bowl, which saw the Herd emerge with a 64-61 double overtime victory on the arm of MVP Byron Leftwich, who passed for a bowl-record 576 yards to bring MU back from a 38-8 halftime deficit.

"East Carolina has indicated to us that it is not able to play the game on September 12," said Marshall Director of Athletics

. "We'll get together with ECU and do everything within our power to reschedule the game at a later date."

Marshall and ECU are also set to meet three more times: September 18, 2021 in Huntington, September 9, 2023 in Greenville and September 13, 2025 in Huntington.

We Are Marshall,