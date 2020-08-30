Marshall Counseling Center Hosting ‘We Are…Here for You Day’

Huntington —The Marshall Counseling Center will host ‘We Are…Here for You Day’ to provide outreach activities for mental health awareness and prevention and to help foster positive mental health for students.

The event leads into National Suicide Prevention Month, which is recognized yearly in September.Students who attend ‘We Are…Here for You Day’ will receive free hygiene packets, giveaways, food, laundry detergent packets and information about the counseling center. Giveaway stations will be set up across the Huntington campus, including a table on the Memorial Student Center Plaza.The counseling center provides individual therapy sessions to full and part-time students and outreach activities and resources for mental health prevention and awareness.

To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visit https://www.marshall.edu/counseling/.