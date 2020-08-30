Conversational Italian Class start date changed to Sept. 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Area residents who would like to learn (or brush up on) Italian are invited to register for a ten-week Conversational Italian class offered by Marshall University’s Division of Continual Learning.

The class start date has been changed from Monday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 14. The class will run for ten straight Mondays. Originally announced as an in-person class on Marshall’s Huntington campus, the class will now be conducted online through Zoom due to coronavirus safety precautions.

The class will emphasize authentic Italian pronunciation and vocabulary suitable for tourism and for short stays in Italy.

The instructor is Dr. John Patrick Grace, a former Associated Press foreign correspondent based in Rome who holds an M.A. and a Ph.D. in Italian from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Grace has taught Italian 101 through Advanced Translation classes in universities in the U.S. and France over a 14-year period. He is fluent in both Italian and French.

Enrollment is limited to 16 and is now open. Fee is $205. To enroll please call or email Elizabeth Sheets, director, Marshall University Continual Learning. 304-634-7263 or e-mail appell1@marshall.edu For questions regarding content or methods call Grace at 304-617-1292 or e-mail publishersplace@gmail.com.