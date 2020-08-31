Marshall Health pharmacies receive accreditation for specialty pharmacy services

Marshall Health’s specialty pharmacies at the Marshall University Medical Center and the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center recently earned accreditation through August 2023 from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

The ACHC thoroughly assesses how well health care organizations, including pharmacies, meet industry standards and provide high-level patient care.

"We are proud of the hard work our staff has done to achieve this accomplishment," said Jeffrey A. Fenerty, R.Ph., director of pharmacy services at Marshall Health. "Their efforts have made Marshall Health a leader in pharmacy services."

In addition to regular retail pharmacy services such as in-person, online or in-app refills; vaccines; and medication consultation, Marshall Health specialty pharmacies provide medication training and education; insurance authorization coordination; and other assistance especially important to patients managing complex chronic conditions. Specialty pharmacy services are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following Marshall Pharmacy locations: Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, and Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, 1249 15th Street, Huntington. The medical center location is open for prescription pickup 24/7, 365 days a year.

Please call 304-691-6879 or visit www.marshallhealth.org for additional information.