Special Call Wednesday Water Quality Board

The Huntington Water Quality Board will hold a special call meeting on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Due to Cornovirus, the meeting will be by conference call.

The agenda includes approval of a new collective bargaining agreement.

HUNTINGTON WATER QUALITY BOARD MEETING AGENDA

September 2, 2020 – 9:30 a.m.

Via Conference Call in Council Chambers at City Hall

1. COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN HUNTINGTON WATER QUALITY BOARD AND LOCAL 2531, COUNCIL 8, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES, AFL-CIO

(NEED MOTION TO APPROVE COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

Effective July 15, 2020 through July 14, 2023)

2. GOOD AND WELFARE

3. NEXT MEETING DATE

Tuesday – September 22, 2020

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THESE MEETINGS: In the interest of public health and safety, the September 2, 2020, Huntington Water Quality Board meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.

Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing Patty Bostic at pbostic@huntingtonsb.com. The deadline to submit comments will be NOON on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, and please be sure to include your name and address in the email.











