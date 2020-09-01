Huntington Council Approves Renovated Arena Plaza

Huntington City Council Monday approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Steve Williams to enter into a construction contract for the renovation for the outdoor plaza in front of Mountain Health Arena.

The project is the third phase of improvements at the arena. Previous improvements included repainting the exterior of the arena along with a new large video screen and a full-scale renovation of the conference center. The renovation of the outdoor plaza will include an outdoor performance area (with canopy) and seating; an outdoor event space for the convention center; an interactive water feature; new landscaping and lighting; and a fire feature. The existing art sculpture on the plaza will remain there but will be moved to a more visible location near the intersection of 3rd Ave. and 8th St. The project will cost approximately $2 million. The city received a $280,000 federal land and water conservation grant to help pay for the project. The remainder will come from tax increment financing district proceeds. Construction will begin this fall and is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

