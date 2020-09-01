Mexican Man Pleads Guilty in Huntington to Federal Drug Distribution Charge

“Heroin and meth. A deadly duo. Too many victims. Far too many, all as a result of making an easy buck and greed. We are taking our streets back from the drug dealers who have sought to destroy them for their own financial gain,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Luis Eduardo Martinez-Torres, 23, from Mexico, pled guilty to aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

Officers executed a search warrant on June 5, 2019 in Huntington. Martinez-Torres and other individuals were in the home at the time of the search warrant. Officers found methamphetamine and heroin in the home. Martinez-Torres admitted that he aided and abetted other individuals in possessing with the intent to distribute 340 grams of methamphetamine and 453 grams of heroin in Huntington.

Martinez-Torres faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 7, 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:19-cr-00281.