MARQUEE PULLMAN FRIDAY: "Tenet" Full Outbreak Friday; Deadly Hallows Part 2

Moviegoing returns in nearly full force on Labor Day Weekend traditionally the end of the summer season, but for 2020, it's like the return of new releases many postponed due to the virus.

Tenet leads the way --- will moviegoers flock to it as a after virus blockbuster?

(Cinemas in NY, LA, NC and certain other states remain closed due to virus precautions. Open cinemas are on "social distancing" protocol/safe cinema maintenance. )

Harry Potter and Deadly Hallows Part 2 comes to certain Marquee sites. Goonies hangs around, too.

Flashback fill ins almost over though: Sept 11, Conjuring Devil Made Me Do it and Broken Hearts Gallery go into "virus" wide release. The pattern allows for cinemas in states with open social distancing theaters to have new releases. They will emerge in the still heavy virus states when the illness cools.

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

TENET PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE NEW MUTANTS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









TULSA PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









UNHINGED R

CAST

DIRECTOR





WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

TROLLS WORLD TOUR PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE INVISIBLE MAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2 PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 1 PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE GOONIES PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure2 hr. 30 min.John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth BranaghChristopher NolanComedy/Musical1 hr. 18 min.Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William SadlerDean ParisotHorror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 34 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu HuntJosh BooneComedy/Drama1 hr. 59 min.Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh LaurieArmando IannucciComedy/Drama2 hr. 00 min.Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron ArnettScott Pryor, Gloria StellaSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 30 min.Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy FaustDerrick BorteDrama1 hr. 51 min.Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton GogginsThor FreudenthalAnimation1 hr. 34 min.Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony RamosWalt DohrnSuspense/Thriller, Horror2 hr. 05 min.Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet DyerLeigh WhannellAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure1 hr. 40 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam PallyJeff FowlerSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 10 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan RickmanDavid YatesSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure, Drama2 hr. 26 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Bill Nighy, John Hurt, Rhys Ifans, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Imelda StauntonDavid YatesAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri GreenRichard DonnerPROMOTIONS