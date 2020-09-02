Marshall to present ‘In Hindsight’ and ‘Foundations Review Rewind’ art exhibits

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Art and Design has two exhibits on display this month. “In Hindsight” is open now through Sept. 17 in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington. The exhibition “Foundations Review Rewind: Spring 2020,” will be displayed Sept. 9-18 in the Birke Art Gallery, inside Smith Hall on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

The “In Hindsight” exhibit features works from last spring by 2020 graduates. Artists include Corey Bond, Lilly Dyer, Chloe Murphy, Breanna Perkins-Hatfield, Ty Salmons and Joe Schwartz. These six artists produced an exhibition of thought-provoking work that is wide-ranging in material and concept. The public is invited to a virtual reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. For details, see the website https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/.

Visitors to the “In Hindsight” exhibit will see paintings, photography, stop-motion animation, video, and sculptural installation. A few of these artists’ work transcends traditional expectations of media. Bond recreated the interior of a home where everything is painted and nothing is merely what it appears to be. Dyer has told a complicated story about family, quietly asking what it takes to make a portrait that feels true. Perkins-Hatfield used video, a medium in which movement is central, to call attention to what happens in stillness.

This is an exhibit that almost didn’t happen.

“In the spring of 2020, a time of frenetic creativity for students in the School of Art and Design at Marshall University, the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly brought the activity in the school to a screeching halt,” said Gallery Director Jamie Platt. “No one felt this more than the seniors who were about to mount the capstone exhibitions they had dreamed about for years when all at once they learned that they would have to radically alter their plans.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Carroll Art Gallery in the Visual Arts Center is only open by appointment. To make an appointment to see “In Hindsight,” contact Teresa Tyler by e-mail at tylert@marshall.edu or call 304-696-7299.

The public is invited to a virtual reception for “Foundations Review Rewind” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. For details, visit https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/. This fall, guests can visit the Birke Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and by making an appointment. To make an appointment, contact the gallery director by e-mail at galleries@marshall.edu or call 304-696-4312. “Foundations Review Rewind: Spring 2020” celebrates the best works of art students who passed through the Foundations Review process during the previous academic year. In the spring of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented these students from taking the final step to commemorate their process. This exhibition rewinds the clock to allow these students to put their best works on display. Visitors can expect to see a variety of artworks including ceramics, drawing, painting and photography. It is on display Sept. 9-18.