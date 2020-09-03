Postponed Dawg Dazzle is Cancelled for 2020

93.7 The Dawg’s annual “Dawg Dazzle” celebration has officially been cancelled for 2020. The event is traditionally an Independence Day celebration for the City of Huntington and its residents, held at Harris Riverfront Park. Due to COVID-19, the event was tentatively moved to September 4, 2020.

“When we decided to postpone the event from July 3rd, we were really hoping that we could make it happen this fall. However, the health and safety of our community is number one, and due to the restrictions and guidelines we are not able to host the event this year,” Reeves Kirtner, vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications said.

“Mark your calendars for Friday, July 2nd, 2021 as we celebrate Huntington’s 150th Anniversary—we will be back down at the riverfront with all our friends. Dawg Dazzle 2021 will be bigger and better than ever!”

Dawg Dazzle began in 2004 and has hosted some of country music’s biggest rising stars and household names including Brothers Osborne, Chris Lane, Lee Brice, John Pardi, Dylan Scott and many more. The average attendance is over 15,000 people each year, rain or shine.

Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340, as well as The Insider magazine and Kindred Digital.