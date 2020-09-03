BREAKING: Nuclear Fraud RICO Class Action Filed in Columbus Federal Court Regarding Alleged Radiation Contamination involving Scioto, Pike and other Counties

A multiple RICO class action involving cover ups at the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant and Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant has been filed by counsel in the Ohio Southern District Federal Court in Columbus, Ohio. According to one of the lead plaintiffs, Jeff Walburn, the complaint incorporates new investigation of a "cold case" fire which has now been labeled arson. The complaint alleges contamination impacting beyond Pike and Scioto Counties and misuse of nuclear materials received from Russia, said Walburn.

"Defendants acted deliberately to; cover up the human health and environmental impact of operations at PORTS, the spiking of the processing plant with Russian

plutonium and other transuranics, the likely arson designed to destroy evidence of criminality, and the illegal shipment and diversion of SNM. Defendants persist in spreading false information to the public regarding the health risks present in their community. The threat continues and remains," the lentthy complaint with a large amount of exhibits alleges.

Named as defendants Centrus Energy Corp., United States Enrichment Corp., Lockheed Mertain Corp., Uranium Disposition Services, LLC, BWXT Conversion Services, LATA/Parallax Portsmouth, Fluor Bwxt Portsmouth LLC, and others.

Among Proposed "classes" include property owners (within 50 miles of PGDP), all workers in schools and correctional facilities as well as students and inmates, and all residents and former residents with more than one years residence within 25 miles of PGDP, and spouses, and descendants, to four generations, of current and former workers at PORTS.

Walburn, et.al v. Centrusus Energy, et al. 20:-cv-4621 names Nathan Hunter (Hunter & Hunter) as trial attorney, as well as Dick Collins (Collins & Truett Law Firm, Doral , Florida) and Tim Howard (Howard & Associates PA, Tallahassee).

Content will be updated. Complaint available on Pacer.