BREAKING: Nuclear Fraud RICO Class Action Filed in Columbus Federal Court Regarding Alleged Radiation Contamination involving Scioto, Pike and other Counties
"Defendants acted deliberately to; cover up the human health and environmental impact of operations at PORTS, the spiking of the processing plant with Russian
plutonium and other transuranics, the likely arson designed to destroy evidence of criminality, and the illegal shipment and diversion of SNM. Defendants persist in spreading false information to the public regarding the health risks present in their community. The threat continues and remains," the lentthy complaint with a large amount of exhibits alleges.
Named as defendants Centrus Energy Corp., United States Enrichment Corp., Lockheed Mertain Corp., Uranium Disposition Services, LLC, BWXT Conversion Services, LATA/Parallax Portsmouth, Fluor Bwxt Portsmouth LLC, and others.
Among Proposed "classes" include property owners (within 50 miles of PGDP), all workers in schools and correctional facilities as well as students and inmates, and all residents and former residents with more than one years residence within 25 miles of PGDP, and spouses, and descendants, to four generations, of current and former workers at PORTS.
Walburn, et.al v. Centrusus Energy, et al. 20:-cv-4621 names Nathan Hunter (Hunter & Hunter) as trial attorney, as well as Dick Collins (Collins & Truett Law Firm, Doral , Florida) and Tim Howard (Howard & Associates PA, Tallahassee).
Content will be updated. Complaint available on Pacer.
- Complaint (1.35 MB)