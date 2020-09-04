Six Wolfe Brothers WWII-Era Memorial Bridge Dedication

This Saturday, September 5th at 4:00 p.m., there will be an unveiling of signage and dedication for a new bridge at the juncture of Mount Union Road and Route 10in Huntington.

The bridge is being named in honor of six brothers who served in the World War II era.Prior to the on-site unveiling, there will be a dedication ceremony with remarks at The Tri-State Fire School on Route 2, Lesage, at 3:00 p.m.

Keynote speaker will be Woody Williams, recipient of the Medal of Honor at Iwo Jima; WV Delegate Daniel Linville and members of the Wolfe family. Following the remarks there will be a procession from the Fire School to the bridge site, led by Williams in his “Medal of Honor” slingshot (three-wheeled vehicle), escorted by law enforcement.

Charles Henry Wolfe and Nina Clara Mayse, both born in 1882, wed and became the parents of twelve children, six girls and six boys, all of whom lived on Mount Union Road at some time. The sons served during the WWII-era, in the Army and Navy.

The Wolfe familycontinues a long legacy ofservice to their community and their country. TheWolfe brothers being recognized are Louis, Ed, Bill,Carl (“Chick”), George (“Pete”), and Fred.