Corps of Engineers Annual Day Use and America the Beautiful Annual Pass Extension

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The US Army Corps of Engineers will be extending the expiration date of the USACE Annual Day Use and America the Beautiful passes for seven months from the original expiration date for the passes issued between April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The extension is only being accepted at US Army Corps of Engineers managed facilities.

If Pass was issued in the month of: Then pass would normally expire: With Seven month extension, the new

Expiration date would be:

April 2019 April 30, 2020 November 30, 2020

May 2019 May 31, 2020 December 31, 2020

June 2019 June 30, 2020 January 31, 2021

July 2019 July 31, 2020 February 28, 2021

August 2019 August 31, 2020 March 31, 2021

September 2019 September 30, 2020 April 30, 2021

October 2019 October 31, 2020 May 31, 2021

November 2019 November 30, 2020 June 30, 2021

December 2019 December 31, 2020 July 31, 2021

January 2020 January 31, 2021 August 31, 2021

February 2020 February 28, 2021 September 30, 2021

March 2020 March 31, 2021 October 31, 2021

This extension period will help mitigate the inability of visitors to use their passes during the coronavirus mandatory stay-at-home orders, park/recreation area closures and fee suspensions which commenced in March/April 2020. No action is needed by the pass holder except to view the expiration date on their USACE Annual Day Use Pass and America the Beautiful Annual Pass to understand the new expiration date.

For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.