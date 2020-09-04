BACKGROUND: Class Action Filed for Spreading Nuclear Poison, Cancer Clusters, Sickness, Death Genetic Defects

A federal court action has been filed against Centrus, Mid-America Conversion Services, and related companies for their criminal conduct, gross negligence, poisoning of nuclear workers, and contamination of communities in Pike, Scioto and neighboring counties with radioactive materials, causing cancer clusters, injuries, sickness and death, as well as loss of property values. The suit, Walburn, et al., v. Centrus Energy Corp., et al., 2:20-cv-04621-EAS-CMV (S.D. Ohio, Eastern Division), alleges violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“RICO”) and the Price Anderson Act.

The case alleges that a “Nuclear Fraud Enterprise” has caused “Nuclear Incidents” and actively deceived workers, the general public, and regulators, supressing critical information about, among other things, release and spreading of nuclear

poison, safety violations, sabotage/arson, characterization of ultra-hazardous materials, environmental releases, workplace exposures, and illegal transportation of highly radioactive materials, as well as conspiring to destroy and falsify dosimetry, medical records, and incident logs.



“My life and family have been decimated by the nuclear scourge unleashed into the environment by these companies. These radioactive isotopes go into our bodies creating cancers and genetic defects for generations.” said Jeff Walburn,

who lives in Greenup County, Kentucky, and was employed for 31 years at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. “My wife Karen had melanoma, my brother James had esophageal cancer, my brother’s son James Anthony had

bowel cancer, and my brother-in-law David Fields had kidney cancer—all within a cancer cluster caused by nuclear poison.”



“We are filing this lawsuit to expose the heinous actions and extensive cover-up by companies paid over a billion dollars to protect us. It is unfathomable that they take the money and release radioactive isotopes that inflict cancer,

death and genetic defects into our lives and families for posterity,” said Charles “Chick” Lawson, resident of Lucasville, Ohio, who was employed for 15 years in security and was Union Safety Representative and OSHA investigator at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.



“It is incomprehensible that any company, let alone our government, could be so cavalier as to permit the contamination of communities with radioactive isotopes such as plutonium, americium, uranium, and neptunium,” said Ohio Attorney Nathan Hunter. “It is unconscionable that they would allow the poisoning of nuclear workers while conspiring to deny them compensation for their resulting injuries. We are grateful for the Courts and the justice that they can provide. We have a strong legal team, deep factual knowledge, and we are ready for any defense they will spin in attempting to justify these atrocities.”