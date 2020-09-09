Joshua A. Hess, M.D., pediatric oncologist, joins Marshall Health

Hess, a pediatric oncologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of oncology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cancers and childhood hematologic disorders with research interests involving cancer metabolism. He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

He is native of Charleston, West Virginia, and earned his medical degree from Marshall’s school of medicine, where he also finished a residency in internal medicine/pediatrics. He completed a pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hess joins Paul T. Finch, M.D., in caring for pediatric oncology patients at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, located at 1400 Hal Greer Blvd. in Huntington. For appointments or referrals, please call 304-399-6503.