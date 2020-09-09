Joshua A. Hess, M.D., pediatric oncologist, joins Marshall Health

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, September 9, 2020 - 02:04 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of MedicineMarshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcome Joshua A. Hess, M.D., to its oncological team of providers.

 

Hess, a pediatric oncologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of oncology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cancers and childhood hematologic disorders with research interests involving cancer metabolism. He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. 

 

He is native of Charleston, West Virginia, and earned his medical degree from Marshall’s school of medicine, where he also finished a residency in internal medicine/pediatrics. He completed a pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. 

 

Hess joins Paul T. Finch, M.D., in caring for pediatric oncology patients at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, located at 1400 Hal Greer Blvd. in Huntington. For appointments or referrals, please call 304-399-6503. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus