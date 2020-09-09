NEW MOVIE FRIDAY: Marquee Pullman adds Broken Hearts Gallery

Romantic comedies had hit the boxoffice pits even prior to the epidemic. These normally light, upbeat and snuggle bunny moments throughout have been dismissed due to systematic relationship dysfunction. No one believes in working it out. The most successful one's now have a "tweak," or "kink" to the premise. The ending may be ambiguous.

Only one new movie will open "wide" this weekend in the post-chornovirus definition of "where cinemas are permitted to be open."

"Broken Hearts Gallery" has a twinge which nearly everyone identifies --- breaking up and broken hearts.

It asks, What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you've ever been in? THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Some cinemas debut "Hard Kill, " a new Bruce Willis action thriller.

The next tent pole "Wonder Woman 1984" has an October 3 date, but Deadline reports that the delayed opening of cinemas in NY and LA strongly hints of a push back. It speculates a one month delay or into the Christmas season. Other "coming" releases may leap frog, depending on the cornovirus and attendance.

Schedules contain many "limited" release films till then, but non are from the majors. STX introduces "Greenland," a catastrophe film, near the end of September.

Of course, all is subject to change depending on Cornovirus. The National Association of Theatre Owners started a Cinema Safe campaign. So far, no cases of the virus have been tagged to a cinema. That's almost a no brainer. Moviegoers enter, buy popcorn, and watch the movie. They don't mingle and gab. The event is on the screen. Seat them properly and chances are good that you can enjoy a movie inside (it's getting colder) just like a camping trip or bike ride. Results of sports distancing remain inabeyance as it takes generally two weeks from an event for a surge to be documented.

The impact of streaming day and date on the boxoffice has not been analyzed. Films that have gone to streaming have turned up later at drive ins and hard top cinemas. Dreamworks "Trolls" went the stream route when nearly all cinemas were shut. It's still playing at reopened cinemas, indicating there must be life after streaming. More interesting will be a theatrical "Mulan" date.

These are strangely isolated times. Conovirus jumps have been attributed to holiday vacations, bars (particularly located near universities), events, and occasional churches.

Rethinking theatrical "windows" has been discussed. One size appears not good for all. IFC, an indie company known for a midnight horror series, gained star status with drive in placements. Determining the best patterns for "genre" or "indie" films could be in flux.

What about films made for Netflix orr Prime or Hulu? Could these films have a big screen life after initial premieres on home screens?

The Charles ("Being John Malkovich," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind") Kaufman directed adaptation of the Canadian novel, "I'm Thinking of Ending It," has spurred forums interpreting scenes and the entire movie's perspective:

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is directed and written by Academy Award (R) winner Charlie Kaufman.

More than lonliness and regrets, this one begs for a big screen run for adult philosphicals. Although I've not read the book or seen the film, the variety of interpretations remind me of dissecting "2001" A Space Odyssey." Except like "Lars and the Real Doll" in which lonely Ryan Gosling brings home a doll which he believes is alive. The introverted Gosling's physician convinces friends and family that this is a neurosis and it should be "played" out to prevent further disturbance of his psyche. As residents of the small town go along with the fantasym one contemplates if the man intended the "doll" as a pseudo revenge on "why don't you have a girl friend" tormenters. Thus, could Gosling be just as "surprised" when his "real" doll gains acceptance instead of disdain?

Like "Lars" watch/read "I'm Thinking...." contemplating a variety of perspectives, "Words on Bathroom Walls."

Curiously, although WB holds Harry Potter numbers tight fisted, Jurassic Park, Empire Strikes Back, and Gonnies have generated more than one million dollars in re-release figures. Jaws, Ghostbusters and Beauty and the Beast have placed in the above $500,000 category.

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

THURS ADVANCE SCREENING 7:00









TENET PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE NEW MUTANTS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









TULSA PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









UNHINGED R

CAST

DIRECTOR









WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









TROLLS WORLD TOUR PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE INVISIBLE MAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 2 PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 1 PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR





THE GOONIES PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Romance/Comedy1 hr. 48 min.Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, Bernadette PetersNatalie KrinskyAction/Adventure2 hr. 30 min.John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth BranaghChristopher NolanComedy/Musical1 hr. 18 min.Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, William SadlerDean ParisotHorror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 34 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu HuntJosh BooneComedy/Drama1 hr. 59 min.Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Dev Patel, Hugh LaurieArmando IannucciComedy/Drama2 hr. 00 min.Scott Pryor, Livi Birch, John Schneider, Nicole Marie Johnson, Cameron ArnettScott Pryor, Gloria StellaSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 30 min.Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Lucy FaustDerrick BorteDrama1 hr. 51 min.Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, Walton GogginsThor FreudenthalAnimation1 hr. 34 min.Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony RamosWalt DohrnSuspense/Thriller, Horror2 hr. 05 min.Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet DyerLeigh WhannellAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure1 hr. 40 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam PallyJeff FowlerSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure2 hr. 10 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Alan RickmanDavid YatesSciFi/Fantasy, Action/Adventure, Drama2 hr. 26 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Bill Nighy, John Hurt, Rhys Ifans, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Imelda StauntonDavid YatesAction/Adventure/Family/Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri GreenRichard Donner

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE