PSC Participates in International Roadcheck 2020

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will participate in International Roadcheck 2020 from midnight Wednesday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. Friday, September 11. The International Roadcheck is a 72-consecutive hour high volume, high visibility inspection and enforcement initiative for commercial motor vehicles. PSC Transportation Enforcement Officers will spend three days inspecting vehicles in concert with other law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. and in Canada and Mexico.

Every year the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which organizes the International Roadcheck, designates a category of violations for special emphasis. This year the focus will be on driver requirements. Inspectors will collect and verify the driver’s documents, including the driver’s license, Medical Examiner’s Certificate, Skill Performance Evaluation Certificate and the driver’s daily vehicle inspection report. Inspectors will also check drivers for seatbelt usage, illness, fatigue and apparent alcohol or drug possession or impairment. Drivers found to be operating without the proper driver credentials or in violation of other regulations, including hours-of-service requirements, may be placed out of service. An out of service driver may not resume driving until those violations have been corrected.

“The safety of everyone who travels the roads of West Virginia is our primary concern,” says PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Taking part in the International Roadcheck each year provides us with an additional opportunity to ensure that commercial motor vehicles and their drivers are in compliance with all safety laws and regulations.”

This year’s International Roadcheck was postponed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, PSC Officers will conduct 37-step Level 1 inspections at weigh stations and in roving mobile patrols during the full 72 hours of this intensive enforcement initiative.