American Christian Film Festival Sept. 18-20 in Bridgeport
Guests include Gary Lee Vincent, Jason Campbell, Tim Ross, Dean Cain and Tim Goodwin.
The first ever American Christian Film Festival is happening this September and the organizers have selected actor Dean Cain to host their inaugural event.
The ACFF is much more than watching wonderful Christian films; it’s about connecting and getting involved. The theme for this year’s conference is NOW IS THE TIME. You see, we believe NOW IS THE TIME for you to write that script, take that acting class, start that film production and get you, your church, your family involved!
During this three-day event, organizers will be hosting workshops on film production, offering acting classes, celebrity Q&A events and even a BBQ networking social. This year’s location for the festival is Bridgeport, WV. Bridgeport is a welcoming town for faith and family films and has already hosted more than a dozen Dean Cain films over the past two years.
Cain played collegiate football at Princeton where he dated Brooke Shields. His TV resume includes the role of Clark Kent/Superman in The New Adventures or Superman (1983). His films range from Out of Time to God is Not Dead and Winter's Dream to the Seven.
For this initial festival, awards will only be granted to Best Short Christian Film and Best Feature Christian Film. Filmmakers from all over the world are welcome to submit. The festival including the movie screenings, events and even the film workshops are open to the public; but tickets must be purchased.
To learn more, please visit www.ChristianFilmEvent.com
The itinerary includes:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2020
11AM - Registration Opens - Holiday Inn
11:30 – Orientation – Holiday Inn
12PM - Official Selection Feature #1 – Magic Max – Holiday Inn
12PM - Teen Acting Workshop – Tim Ross - Courtyard
2PM - How to Fundraise for a film – Jason Campbell - Courtyard
3PM - Official Selection Feature #2 – Vincent View - Holiday Inn
4PM - How to turn your book into a film? - Jason Campbell - Courtyard
5PM – Dinner on your own.
6PM - Red Carpet Opens - ACFF Kick-off – Courtyard
7PM - Premiere Screening of Dean Cain's Newest Film - TBA - Courtyard
9PM - Official Selection Feature #3 – Heaven - Holiday Inn
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2020
8AM – Prayer Breakfast – Jonathan Hickory - Courtyard
Donuts and Coffee Served
9AM – On Set Visit with Dean Cain – Break Every Chain.
We will be car polling to set. Meet at Holiday Inn Lobby at 9AM
11AM - How to get the part? – Tim Goodwin - Courtyard
12PM - BBQ Networking Lunch - Courtyard
1PM - Official Selection Feature #4 – The Wager – Holiday Inn
1PM - Script writing 101 – Jason Campbell – Courtyard
3PM - Official Selection Feature #5 - Song of the Tree Frogs – Holiday Inn
2PM - Shooting you film? – TBA - Courtyard
3PM - Adult Acting Workshop – Tim Ross & Tim Goodwin - Courtyard
6PM - VIP Reception with Dean Cain - Courtyard
7PM - VIP Dinner with Q&A with Dean Cain – Courtyard
Pasta Dinner Included
9PM - Official Selection Feature #7 – Coronavirus: Patient Zero – Holiday Inn
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2020
8AM – Prayer Breakfast – Courtyard (Jonathan Hickory)
9AM - Breakfast. Making distribution work? – Courtyard (Gary Lee Vincent)
10AM - Official Selection Short Film #1 – Komorebi : Light Shines Through - Holiday Inn
11AM - Official Selection Short Film #2 – Of Service - Holiday Inn
11:30 - Official Selection Short Film #3 – Bobby - Holiday Inn
12PM - Official Selection Short Film #4 – Valle del Silicio (Silicon Valley) - Holiday Inn
12:30 - Official Selection Short Film #5 – The Game of Life - Holiday Inn
1PM- Official Selection Short Film #6 – A Tale of Three Trees - Holiday Inn
2PM - Official Selection Short Film #7 – Ray of Hope - Holyday Inn
2:30 - Official Selection Short Film #8 – Cold Mine - Holiday Inn
3PM - Official Selection Short Film #8 - Clouds - Holiday Inn
3:30 - Official Selection Short Film #8 - Fortress - Holiday Inn
4PM - Festival Concludes
https://www.christianfilmevent.com/shop (for tickets and further info)