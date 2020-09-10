Huntington Fire Parade Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 00:18 Updated 1 hour ago

The 67th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade, originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We held out hope that the City of Huntington could host the parade this year, which has become a fall tradition in our community,” Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said. “As we got closer to the scheduled date, however, it became apparent that it would not be safe to move forward with it.”

The Fire Prevention Parade features fire departments from across the Tri-State and is used as a tool to teach elementary school students about fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week. The parade in 2021 is scheduled for October 4. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus