Huntington City Council meets Monday, Sept. 14

In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington City Council meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page. Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov . The deadline to submit comments will be noon on the day of the meeting, and please be sure to include your name and address in the email.

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-24 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1333 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE, AS REVISED, AND ADDING ARTICLE 1334 THERETO ESTABLISHING THE I-2 HEAVY INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-30 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO I-2 HEAVY INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT FROM I-1 GENERAL INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 2, PARCELS 5, 6, 10, 11, 23, 24, 24.1, 75, 80, 80.1, 81, 81.1, 94, AND 100; MAP 8, PARCEL 5 AND 11; MAP 9, PARCELS 1, 1.1, 2, 4, 4.1, 5, 6, 123, AND 124; MAP 18, PARCELS 6, 39, 39.1, 39.2, 39.3, 39.4, 51, 51.1, 51.2, 63, 64, 64.1 AND 438; MAP 20, PARCELS 98, 98.1, 99, 100, AND 135; MAP 21, PARCELS 6, 7, AND 9; MAP 23, PARCEL 274; MAP 35, PARCELS 1, AND 2; DISTRICT 6, MAP 34, PARCELS 24, AND 73; MAP 36, PARCELS 38, 39, 39.1, AND 40; MAP 50, PARCEL 47; DISTRICT 7, MAP 16, PARCELS 2, 4, 7, 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 37.1, 38, 40, 41, 43, 43.1, 43.2, 43.3, 43.4, 116, 116.1, 117, 119, AND 120; MAP 26, PARCELS 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 12.1, 12.2, 12.3, 120, AND 122; MAP 27, PARCELS 57, 63, AND 64; MAP 28, PARCEL 1; MAP 40, PARCEL 481; MAP 42, PARCELS 384, AND 385; MAP 57, PARCEL 12

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-33 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WV, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF BY ZONING TO I-2 HEAVY INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT FROM I-1 GENERAL INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED GENERALLY BETWEEN DOWNTOWN AND HIGHLAWN AS FOLLOWS: ALL PARCELS FROM COMMERCE AVENUE TO THE OHIO RIVER BETWEEN 13th STREET AND 17th STREET, EXCLUDING LAND OWNED BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA NORTH OF THE FLOOD WALL, COMMONLY KNOWN AS HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK; AND ALL PARCELS FROM 2nd AVENUE TO THE OHIO RIVER BETWEEN 17th STREET AND THE CENTERLINE OF 21st STREET WHEN CONTINUED TO THE OHIO RIVER; AND THE +/- 31.6 ACRE PARCEL OWNED BY CSX TRANSPORTATION INC. ALONG THE OHIO RIVER BETWEEN 15th STREET AND 22nd STREET. IN ADDITION, TO REZONE PARCELS TO I-1 LIGHT INDUSTRIAL DISTRICT FROM C-2 HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTIES LOCATED BETWEEN COMMERCE AVENUE AND 2nd AVENUE BETWEEN 19th STREET AND 19½ ALLEY, AND TWO PARCELS LOCATED AT THE CORNER OF 2nd AVENUE AND 20th STREET MORE SPECIFICALLY CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 9, PARCELS 60 AND 61

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-32 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1345 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles Shaw

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-34 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH the CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

10. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-o-36 – an ordinance of council authorizing the mayor to enter into an intergovernmental agreement by and among the city of huntington and cabell county pursuant to the byrne justice assistance grant (jag) program award

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-37 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING and RE-ENACTING ARTICLES 1741, 1743, 1739 and 533 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED AND, ALL CONCERNING THE POSTING OF VACANT PROPERTY WITH ‘NO TRESPASSING’ SIGNS AND ADDING JAIL TIME AS A POTENTIAL PENALTY FOR TRESPASSING

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

12. Resolution re: #2020-R-44 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2020 EDWARD BYRNE MEMORIAL JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT

Sponsored by:Councilwoman Joyce Clark

13. Resolution re: #2020-R-54 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 COAL SEVERANCE FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: (to be assigned pending committee approval)





14. Resolution re: #2020-R-55 – a resolution for budget revision #1 of the fiscal year 2020-2021 general fund budget

Sponsored by:(to be assigned pending committee approval)

15. Resolution re: #2020-R-57 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON STREET PAVING PROGRAM

Sponsored by: (to be assigned pending committee approval)

16. Good & Welfare