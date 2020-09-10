Most read
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
”Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge is saving lives,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We prosecute every case involving the distribution of fentanyl, regardless of quantity.”
Brown admitted that on February 5, 2020 and February 7, 2020, at 911 9th Street West in Huntington, he distributed approximately 1 gram and 0.67 grams of fentanyl during controlled buys. On February 10, 2020, a search warrant was executed at his residence where approximately 3.46 grams of fentanyl, digital scales and ledgers were located.
Brown faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when sentenced on December 14, 2020.
The case was investigated by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI’s Southern West Virginia Transnational Organized Crime (TOC) West Task Force.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.
The case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.