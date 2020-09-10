Huntington Restaurant Closes for Cleaning After Possible COVID exposure

 Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 18:26 Updated 2 hours ago
Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten, a popular Huntington beer garden and restaurant, at 745 7th Avenue, has announced on Facebook a possible COVID exposure. 

"We regret to announce that we will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 15 due to a possible Covid-19 exposure. During the next five days we will do a thorough sanitization. All employees will be tested.

"Regular employee testing has been part of our comprehensive safety protocol from the beginning. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will continue to carry out the utmost safety precautions that meet and exceed state and local health and safety guidelines to keep our staff and patrons safe during this global pandemic."

Reaction has been overwhelming from customers thanking them for doing the right thing. 

