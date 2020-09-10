Most read
Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Sept. 11, in observance of Patriot Day
Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 20:30 Updated 23 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Gov. Justice also requests that all West Virginians observe a moment of silence tomorrow at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished on September 11, 2001.
Click here to view the proclamation