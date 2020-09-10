Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Sept. 11, in observance of Patriot Day

 Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 20:30 Updated 23 min ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON, WV – In observance of Patriot Day, to honor the memory of the Americans lost on September 11, 2001, and to pay tribute to all of the patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our freedom, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff the entire day tomorrow; Friday, September 11, 2020.


Gov. Justice also requests that all West Virginians observe a moment of silence tomorrow at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished on September 11, 2001.

