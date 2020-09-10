Employers encouraged to register for MU’s Virtual Career Expos

Each virtual career fair focuses on a different set of majors, which gives employers the opportunity to choose which expos best suit their needs, according to Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Office of Career Education is hosting four virtual career expos this fall, with discounts available to companies who would like to attend more than one event.

“Marshall University has bright, capable, and motivated students and recent graduates eager to contribute and make positive change. We’re looking for employers who wish to meet and recruit our students for work at their organizations,” Brown said. “Employers can have up to 50 representatives interact in 10-minute, one-on-one chats, both text and video based, for the duration of the event with a maximum of three 30-minute group sessions per employer with up to 50 students.”

Dates for the upcoming virtual career expos include:

· Oct. 6 for all majors

· Oct. 8 for business majors

· Oct. 13 for engineering and science majors

· Oct. 15 for health professions majors

To attend one expo, the cost is $125 for corporations and $75 for nonprofits, government agencies and universities, which include up to 50 representatives per employer.

Corporate discounted rates for attending multiple expos are as follows:

· For two expos, the cost is $225;

· For three expos, the cost is $300;

· For all four expos, the cost is $350.

Nonprofit, government, and university discounted rates for attending multiple expos are as follows:

· For two expos, the cost is $135;

· For three expos, the cost is $180;

· For all four expos, the cost is $210.

Employers are encouraged to indicate the number of expos they wish to attend during their first expo registration. Registration must be done through a Handshake account, which can be created by visiting https://marshall.joinhandshake.com/login. To learn more, visit www.marshall.edu/careereducation or contact Brown at 304-696-3396 or via e-mail at brown346@marshall.edu.