Attorney General Morrisey Encourages Census Participation, Offers Advice To Avoid Scams
Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 19:26 Updated 1 hour ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
While a significant portion of West Virginia has responded, others may hear from a census taker in the near future as officials wrap up the 2020 count.
The Attorney General urges everyone to take part. Failure to do so could negatively impact federal funding allocated to West Virginia, as well as the state’s representation in Congress.
“It’s crucial that all West Virginians stand up and be counted,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The process is free, quick and easy to understand, however, I urge anyone who feels pressured or believes they may be the target of a scam to call our office. We can help make sure that you’re dealing with the right people.”
Census representatives may visit area homes and contact residents by U.S. mail, phone or by other means. None of these methods will seek payment, threaten arrest or request personal, identifiable information, such as one’s Social Security number.
Here are a few additional red flags to watch for:
- Legitimate census takers will carry a photo ID badge from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
- Any official correspondence by mail will include Jeffersonville, Indiana, as the return address – home to the bureau’s National Processing Center.
- The Census Bureau will never ask for a mother’s maiden name, bank/credit card information, cash, donations or anything on behalf of a political party.
- Be cautious with any unsolicited web link or suspicious attachment. Look for https://, check if the link’s domain matches census.gov. Report anything questionable to ois.fraud.reporting@census.gov.