Audiences Getting More Comfortable with Movie Theater Experience

A new survey of U.S. moviegoers from Comscore found that audiences are feeling more confident heading to the theater thanks to enhanced safety procedures implemented by exhibitors. The survey results, captured in conjunction with Screen Engine/ASI , include these insights into the moviegoer experience:

92 percent had a positive experience at the movies, with 60 percent saying “it was great, glad to be back at the movies.”

51 percent were driven back to the movies by their desire to socialize, particularly with their friends and family, and get back to normal routines.

“A new film I had to see” was one of the most important factors in respondents’ decision to come back to the movie theater.

The survey results are derived from Comscore’s PostTrak® service and contains opinions from over 3,000 U.S. moviegoers collected between August 21 and September 6, 2020.

“Now that U.S. moviegoers have begun going back to the multiplex, exhibition is clearly doing a great job of creating an environment that exudes the essential values of health and safety in the era of Covid-19,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. “A great in-theater experience combined with new and exciting movies from the most notable studios are a combination that is resonating strongly with audiences who are responding enthusiastically to their big screen theatrical experience.”

The new survey results come on the heels of Comscore’s Labor Day Box Office reporting, which showed encouraging results as significant restrictions on theater openings and auditorium capacity remain in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.