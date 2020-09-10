Huntington to Resume Mowing Lawns Tagged by Code Enforcement

The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department this weekend will resume mowing overgrown lawns that belong to property owners who have taken no corrective action after receiving code enforcement citations.

The mowing program, which began in 2018, was suspended this spring due to the financial uncertainty arising from COVID-19 pandemic. Once Public Works crews have mowed a lawn, the City of Huntington will bill the property owner or place a lien on the property. Only properties that have completed the code enforcement citation process are eligible for the mowing program. Code enforcement officers first issue property owners a warning for overgrown grass. If the lawn has not been mowed within 10 days, code enforcement officers issue a citation to the property owner with a scheduled municipal court date. If the property is still not mowed by the court date, the Public Works Department will mow the lawn and seek reimbursement from the property owner. The Public Works Department has already identified 23 properties that have completed the code enforcement citation process and will begin mowing those properties Saturday, Sept. 12. To report code enforcement complaints, call 304-696-5540 and then press 1 for Public Works or email dunnb@huntingtonwv.gov or andersonl@huntingtonwv.gov.

