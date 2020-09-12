Most read
Sept. 14 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of August 3, 2020
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. Carpet – Council and Water Office
C. Police vehicle accident
D. FY 2020 Audit
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Vacant Property Ordinance
B. KRT Property
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Insurance General Liability – Travelers
B. Region II Dues - $500
C. Water Office countertop – Chandlers
D. Ceredo School/Hoard property offer
E. Underground Cable Project – Rt. 60
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. Executive Session
A. Personnel
X. ADJOURNMENT