Sept. 14 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 06:13

Below, is the agenda for Monday's Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday at town hall on "B" St.  Due to the Labor Day holiday, this month's meeting was moved to the second Monday.

      I.    OPENING

            A. Pledge of Allegiance

 

     II.    READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

            A. From Regular Meeting of August 3, 2020

 

    III.    TREASURER’S REPORT

             A.  Account Balances

             B.  Approval of Expenditures

 

    IV.      DELEGATIONS

 

    V.       MAYOR’S COMMENTS

              A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact

              B.  Carpet – Council and Water Office

              C.  Police vehicle accident

              D.  FY 2020 Audit

     VI.     UNFINISHED BUSINESS

              A.  Vacant Property Ordinance

              B.  KRT Property

 

     VII.   NEW BUSINESS

              A.  Insurance General Liability – Travelers

              B.  Region II Dues - $500

              C.  Water Office countertop – Chandlers

              D.  Ceredo School/Hoard property offer

              E.  Underground Cable Project – Rt. 60

 

      VIII.  OTHER REPORTS

               A.  Police Report

               B.  Stormwater Report

               C.  Maintenance Report

 

     IX.      Executive Session

               A.  Personnel

 

     X.       ADJOURNMENT

